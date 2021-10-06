Who would have thought that working alongside Jennifer Aniston may be a nightmare yet, Jake Gyllenhaal admitted that sharing The Good Girl set with the Friends star wasn’t easy at all.

Intervened as a guest at The Howard Stern Show, even Jake Gyllenhaal has compared the sex scenes with Aniston to a real torture: “Oh yes, it was torture, yes it was. I mean, come on, it was a real whirlwind of emotions.”

Donnie Darki star added: “Land sex scenes are always awkward, because there are maybe 30, 50 people on set watching you. This doesn’t excite me, it’s all mechanical exercise. And it’s also a dance, you’re doing a choreography in front of the camera. You can also feel involved in some way but it’s like a fight scene, you can’t improvise, it’s all set. “

Jake Gyllenhaal later admitted that he had a real crush on Aniston and that made the sex scenes much more difficult than expected: “I had a crush on her for years. And working with her wasn’t easy, I was only 22. Shooting sex scenes with her was torture. I can’t say more, but she was lovely.”

The actor has indeed revealed that his partner on the set of The Good Girl did everything to make him feel comfortable: “We used the pillow technique. It was just preventative and we generally used it when we were lying down. It was Jennifer’s suggestion, she was very kind to suggest it before we started.”

Jake Gyllenhaal is currently on Netflix with The Guilty, a film based on the Danish drama Den Skyldige, made in just 11 days in the meantime, Jennifer Aniston just launched her beauty line. Who knows if sooner or later the two stars will return to work together. Maybe Donnie Darko’s lead will be less in awe of his old crush.