At least a couple more pieces are missing to complete the puzzle. After the lunge on Okafor, Milan already have the next steps in mind to deliver all the elements to Stefano Pioli and put together the new puzzle. So far, the Rossoneri transfer campaign has gone ahead at a fast pace. And in the next few days, it may not slow down.

Recently, president Scaroni had drawn up an initial assessment of the transfer market, closing with a joke and a few laughs: "Upcoming signings? I won't name any, I'm just saying that up to now one a week has arrived, it doesn't seem bad to me. Our managing director Furlani is getting used to it well. From this season I expect to have a stronger Milan." The thought is shared by the Furlani-Moncada couple, who are working on various negotiations. After the purchases of Sportiello, Loftus-Cheek, Romero, Pulisic, Reijnders and Okafor (expected in Milan), in via Aldo Rossi there are two other boxes crossed out with a red cross. Holes to fill, ASAP.

the outside — Once the litmus test has been archived, Milan’s all-in will be on the right wing. Pioli requested fresh ideas and new qualities and in the club’s ideas the right profile is Samuel Chukwueze, under Villarreal. The class of ’99 was born in Ugba-Ibeku (Nigeria) and arrived in Europe thanks to the Yellow Submarine: with him, the Devil would occupy the last slot available for non-EU citizens and would deliver a player capable of splitting matches to the coach. Above all, a man capable of raising the pace when he needs it, according to a well-studied script on the other side thanks to Leao’s flashes. Talks with the Spaniards are well underway and Samu can arrive for around 25 million: the next few hours will be decisive for the thrust.

There are already several new faces in the middle of the field, but Milan will still intervene there too. The name at the top of the list today is Yunus Musah, born in 2002. The American from Valencia shares more than one item on his curriculum with Chukwueze: the young profile, the last excellent year in Spain and the margins for growth. With him, the Devil would have the perfect piece to complete the three-man line that has been talked about so much and a good joker to exploit in insertions. A solid and concrete player, Musah took part in the World Cup in Qatar and played 37 games in the last season in La Liga. For him, however, the most useful data for presentations is that of at least 6 tackles per game. A programmatic manifesto of his way of understanding football. The other factor that would be useful to Pioli is flexibility: the American can play as a midfielder in a three-man midfielder, but also as a central player in a 4-2-3-1 formation. The club has an agreement with him worth 2 million net per season and is now working to find a balance with Valencia (who are asking for 25 to free him). He aims for the discount and the dialogues continue here too, to deliver the complete puzzle to Pioli.