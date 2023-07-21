Genoa – The president of Genoa, Alberto Zangrillochooses the path of prudence regarding the negotiation for Retegui: “He’s a strong player and we’d like to have him with us. But the negotiation isn’t closed, we need respect and balance. We’ll tell you if and when it’s official. We’re doing something important but for the moment we’re in the field of opportunities. We need respect for all the players, both in Argentina and here.”



01:34