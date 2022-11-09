Milan, boy killed by a tram: how the accident happened. “The driver tried to brake”

He had tried to cross the tracks without noticing the tram coming behind him. This is the most accredited hypothesis so far on the dynamics of the accident that led to the death of the 14-year-old Milanese Luca Marengoni, hit yesterday by a tram on his way to school.

On the accident that shook the city of Milan, the Milan prosecutor’s office has opened a file for “culpable road homicide”. The 55-year-old tram driver was investigated, subjected to the usual drug tests, as happens in the case of fatal accidents.

According to reports from Il Corriere della Sera, the man would have noticed the bike as it turned towards the center of the road, as confirmed by some witnesses who said they heard the noise of the horn and the brakes. The boy was on his way to Einstein High School, where he attended first D, following the same route he had been doing for months.

After the crash, the rescuers could not do anything to save the young victim, who fell under the vehicle. To extract the 14-year-old’s body and the remains of the bike, the firemen had to lift the tram. The driver of line 16 was instead transported in a state of shock to the Policlinico hospital. “It’s a very sad day for Milan,” Beppe Sala wrote on his social pages. “I am painfully following the tragedy in via Tito Livio and my thoughts are directed to the boy’s family”, added the mayor of Milan, who announced a day of city mourning on the occasion of the boy’s funeral.