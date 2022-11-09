If there’s one game that Bandai Namco is hell-bent on keeping alive, it’s dragon ball xenoverse 2 and that is through downloadable content or DLC.

The company announced the next wave of news that will come to this title developed by Dimps.

To access this first you will have to update this title and that will be through a patch that will be available on November 9. That will leave you ready for whatever is on the way.

And what exactly are we talking about? Well, new controllable heroes as well as more missions, costumes and much more. As for the former they are Gamma #1 and Gamma #2 as well as a new form of Gohan.

They all come from the most recent animated film in the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. This film will be the source of more content for this title that has versions for various systems.

Font: Bandai Namco.

The version of Gohan that is part of the DLC of dragon ball xenoverse 2 His name is Gohan (DBS Super Hero). Although he is similar to the one in the game, he actually has different abilities and powers.

These types of variants have a constant presence throughout this title. Although many of the titles based on dragon ball always have alternate versions as separate characters as in dragon ball fighter z.

Get the Hero of Justice Pack Set to unlock your inner super hero on November 10th! Pack 1 features Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and Gohan (DBS Super Hero)! Hero of Justice Pack 2 coming soon 👀! Celebrate tons of new content in this epic DLC for DRAGON BALL: XENOVERSE 2! pic.twitter.com/2LveJVEb55 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) November 8, 2022

What does the new Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC contain?

Bandai Namco shared in detail what is included in the new DLC of dragon ball xenoverse 2, which has paid content as well as completely free. As for the first, known as Hero of Justice Pack 1, it is the following:

– Gamma 1.

– Gamma 2.

– Gohan (DBS SuperHero).

– 4 New Parallel Quests.

– 7 New Skills.

– 4 New Costumes and Accessories.

– 5 Super Souls.

– 15 Loading Screen Illustrations.

Font: Bandai Namco.

The free content, which will be available on November 9, includes the following new features:

– 2 New Outfits & Accessories.

– 5 Dual Ultimate Attacks.

– 3 Super Souls.

– 61 Loading Screen Illustrations.

– 2 Raid Quests.

– 64 Hero Colosseum Figures.

dragon ball xenoverse 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia. There are no native versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S yet.

dragon ball xenoverse 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia. There are no native versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S yet.