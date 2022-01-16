The municipality of Milan has extended until June 29, that is ninety days after the end of the state of emergency, the car permits, more precisely those for access and circulation in derogation to Area B and C (with the exception of daily or temporary permits) free parking, both residential and non-residential, and access in preferential lanes, in restricted traffic areas and pedestrian areas, as well as parking cards for the disabled. The offices will proceed with the renewal of expired tickets and all new releases in digital form, with the exception of parking cards for the disabled which will continue to be issued in paper format. With regard to various categories of commercial vehicles used for the transport of goods and goods, the extension of the exceptions for access to Area C, from 8 to 10 from Monday to Friday, continues until 30 September this year as established by the municipality. . The types of vehicles admitted to the benefit are contained in the ordinance of Palazzo Marino number 693/2019.