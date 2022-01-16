The municipality has decided to postpone the deadlines due to the Covid-19 pandemic: the measure also applies to stops, Zlt and preferential lanes. Applications are submitted online
The municipality of Milan has extended until June 29, that is ninety days after the end of the state of emergency, the car permits, more precisely those for access and circulation in derogation to Area B and C (with the exception of daily or temporary permits) free parking, both residential and non-residential, and access in preferential lanes, in restricted traffic areas and pedestrian areas, as well as parking cards for the disabled. The offices will proceed with the renewal of expired tickets and all new releases in digital form, with the exception of parking cards for the disabled which will continue to be issued in paper format. With regard to various categories of commercial vehicles used for the transport of goods and goods, the extension of the exceptions for access to Area C, from 8 to 10 from Monday to Friday, continues until 30 September this year as established by the municipality. . The types of vehicles admitted to the benefit are contained in the ordinance of Palazzo Marino number 693/2019.
“limit crowds”
–
“The decision to extend the expiring passes – explains the councilor for Mobility Arianna Censi – is in line with the need to limit travel and crowding at the counters to prevent and contain the epidemic. But facilitate access to procedures for the request for documents is a commitment that the administration has made in recent years through digitization “.
online questions
–
As regards mobility, the applications for Area B permits are presented online, for Area C the forms are also sent via email and payment via the website. From May it is also possible to submit the application for the disabled pass also online and then choose whether to have the permit delivered to your home or to the proposed office.
January 16 – 14:52
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
#Milan #Area #Area #permits #extended #June #29th
Leave a Reply