Looking for a soulmate for Rafael Leao, Portuguese, nice, 24 years old in a week. Little is known about Rafa's personal history – facts about him – but here we are talking about football. Milan has been postponing their choices on the right winger for a long time because they were waiting for a response from Rafa. Too important, for team dynamics, to know if there would have been or not. The right wing in Pioli's Milan is historically an equalizer: on the left Theo and Leao push, on the right Messias or Saelemaekers work for two, come back, lend a hand to the midfielders. That's how the Scudetto arrived. Yes, but now? Now there is a decision to make, the most complex of the Milan transfer market. Two possible solutions: the right winger could still be a balance player or another one-on-one player. In the first case, Milan would remain similar to the current one. In the second, he would have more offensive potential, like in a 4-3-3. The purchase, unofficial but… almost, of Kamada opens the discussions: with a playmaker much more worker than De Ketelaere, on the right you can take a risk.

And therefore, who will be the owner of Milan on that side? Difficult to answer now: a difficult level rebus. The first unknown is on the future of Brahim Diaz, who remains a name for that position. Next week will be essential to understand that he will be from 10, who will return to Real Madrid after a three-year loan. Milan appreciates him and will make an attempt to keep him, taking advantage of the fact that qualification for the next Champions League allows for a more generous budget. Real, on the other hand, thinks of him as a replacement for Asensio, ready to leave towards Paris. The cost, approximately, 20-22 million. The negotiating table is all to be built in the next seven days and Brahim is waiting at the window: in the past he has made it known that he is happy to stay (or return) to Milan but in the negotiation he will be more a spectator than a protagonist. Up until Asensio's sale, he felt 99% Rossoneri, now… he has a few more doubts.

The certainty here is that Messias and Saelemaekers are not untouchables: with the arrival of a new winger, one of them will probably leave. The portrait of the next owner, on the other hand, remains to be written. Maldini and Massara appreciate Domenico Berardi, who regularly scores double figures at Sassuolo: as a talent, he is certainly superior to Messias and Saelemaekers. There are a couple of problems. The first: a year ago Sassuolo had almost sold him for 30 million and they will ask for that amount. Berardi in neroverde is the only irreplaceable. The second: Domenico will be 29 at the start of the next championship. Very far from the ideal profile of RedBird, who is looking for players with a long-term future. Is it worth an exception?

Expiring — And then, watch out for surprises. The market for players expiring in 2023 or 2024 offers some solutions: those players arrive at zero (like Kamada) or on sale. Asensio was certainly a hypothesis but he chose something else. Reiss Nelson (Arsenal, deadline 2023) and Ismaila Sarr (Watford, 2024) are credible candidates. The former has talent and the right age – he's from 1999 – but he hasn't played much at Arsenal: it would be a fascinating bet. The second is just a year older and is an important player at Watford: 23 goals in two seasons. Both would give unpredictability, rather than chases. Other players are unreachable: Chukwueze (Villarreal) expires in a year but XL offers from the Premier are being written for him… and Milan, against the English, cannot hold auctions. In short, that of the right winger is a story to be written. First step: understand where Brahim Diaz will live from July, whether in Milan or Madrid. Here, in a week, for an answer.

