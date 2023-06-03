Details of the history of the Russian “porcelain empire” of the industrialist Matvey Kuznetsov at the end of the 19th century were told in the material “Moslenta” by the historian Valery Burt.

As the expert noted, Kuznetsov was the founder of the M.S. Kuznetsov, owned plants, factories, shops in Moscow and St. Petersburg, trade missions and warehouses in the ten largest cities of the Russian Empire. For his activities, he was awarded the high title of “Supplier of the Court of His Imperial Majesty.”

Its products gained popularity not only in the Russian Empire, but also in the world, for example, in the USA, Japan, Austria, France. For Turkey, Persia, Afghanistan, Kuznetsov’s enterprises produced “Asian goods”, distinguished by their colorfulness.

One of the industrialist’s shops was located in the capital on Myasnitskaya Street. In terms of popularity, Burt compared it with the Upper Trading Rows (the future GUM – approx. Moslenty), Muir and Maryliz, which became the Central Department Store, Petrovsky Passage, Eliseevsky Shop and Perlov’s Tea House. The assortment at Kuznetsov was designed for any wallet: the poor were attracted by Gzhel ceramics painted in folk traditions, and sophisticated buyers were interested in special goods.

