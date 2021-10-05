Milan 2021 administrative elections: Sala reconfirmed in the first round
MILAN ADMINISTRATIVE ELECTIONS WINNER – Beppe Sala was confirmed mayor of Milan, winning in the first round the challenge with the center-right candidate Luca Bernardo in the administrative elections held on 3 and 4 October. After having obtained almost 58% of the votes, the candidate of the Democratic Party is thus preparing to continue to lead the economic capital of Italy for a second term of five years, without going through the ballot.
Milan Results:
- Hall (Pd) 57.73%
- Bernardo (center-right) 31.97%
- Comparison (Italexit) 2.99%
- Peacock (M5S) 2.70%
Milan elections 2021 winner | The candidates
Below, the list of 13 candidates to the administrative offices of Milan and the lists that support each aspiring mayor:
- Giuseppe Sala – Democratic Party, Volt, Lista Beppe Sala mayor, Radical Milan with Sala, Riformisti we work for Milan, Milan in health, green Europe, The left for Sala Milano united
- Luca Bernardo – League for Salvini premier, Forza Italia, Luca Bernardo civic list, Popular Milan Maurizio Lupi, Brothers of Italy, European Liberal Party
- Layla Pavone – M5S
- Gabriele Antonio Mariani – Milan in common left and constitution, Civica environmental list
- Gianluigi Paragone – Milan Mayor comparison, Great North
- Giorgio Goggi – Liberal Milan, Milan Socialists
- Bianca Miriam Tedone – Power to the People
- Christmas Azzaretto – Communist Workers’ Party
- Marco Muggiani – Italian Communist Party
- Alessandro Fabio Pascale – Communist Party
- Mauro Festa – LGBT + gay party
- Theodosius De Bonis – List 3v
- Bryant Biavaschi – Milan starts here
Elections Milan 2021 winner | Rules
The administrative elections in Milan are held according to an electoral system that provides for the victory of the candidate who obtains 50% plus one of the votes. Otherwise we will go to the ballot, to be held on 17 and 18 October 2021, between the two most voted. If there is a perfect equality in the second round, the oldest candidate will be elected mayor.
The lists linked to the winner will be assigned 60% of the seats in the municipal council, while the remaining seats will be assigned in proportion to the other lists that have exceeded the 3% threshold of valid votes. In total, in addition to the mayor, 48 municipal councilors, 30 members of municipal councils and 9 municipal presidents must be elected.
As regards the voting methods, the disjoint vote, with which citizens can cross the name of a candidate for mayor on their card and then the symbol of a list that does not support him. Each voter can express two preferences in voting city or municipal councilors, as long as they go to a man and a woman. If two candidates of the same sex have been indicated, the vote goes to the first one only.
