Milan 2021 administrative elections: Sala reconfirmed in the first round

MILAN ADMINISTRATIVE ELECTIONS WINNER – Beppe Sala was confirmed mayor of Milan, winning in the first round the challenge with the center-right candidate Luca Bernardo in the administrative elections held on 3 and 4 October. After having obtained almost 58% of the votes, the candidate of the Democratic Party is thus preparing to continue to lead the economic capital of Italy for a second term of five years, without going through the ballot.

Milan Results:

Hall (Pd) 57.73%

Bernardo (center-right) 31.97%

Comparison (Italexit) 2.99%

Peacock (M5S) 2.70%

Milan elections 2021 winner | The candidates

Below, the list of 13 candidates to the administrative offices of Milan and the lists that support each aspiring mayor:

Giuseppe Sala – Democratic Party, Volt, Lista Beppe Sala mayor, Radical Milan with Sala, Riformisti we work for Milan, Milan in health, green Europe, The left for Sala Milano united

– Democratic Party, Volt, Lista Beppe Sala mayor, Radical Milan with Sala, Riformisti we work for Milan, Milan in health, green Europe, The left for Sala Milano united Luca Bernardo – League for Salvini premier, Forza Italia, Luca Bernardo civic list, Popular Milan Maurizio Lupi, Brothers of Italy, European Liberal Party

– League for Salvini premier, Forza Italia, Luca Bernardo civic list, Popular Milan Maurizio Lupi, Brothers of Italy, European Liberal Party Layla Pavone – M5S

– M5S Gabriele Antonio Mariani – Milan in common left and constitution, Civica environmental list

– Milan in common left and constitution, Civica environmental list Gianluigi Paragone – Milan Mayor comparison, Great North

– Milan Mayor comparison, Great North Giorgio Goggi – Liberal Milan, Milan Socialists

– Liberal Milan, Milan Socialists Bianca Miriam Tedone – Power to the People

– Power to the People Christmas Azzaretto – Communist Workers’ Party

– Communist Workers’ Party Marco Muggiani – Italian Communist Party

– Italian Communist Party Alessandro Fabio Pascale – Communist Party

– Communist Party Mauro Festa – LGBT + gay party

– LGBT + gay party Theodosius De Bonis – List 3v

– List 3v Bryant Biavaschi – Milan starts here

Elections Milan 2021 winner | Rules

The administrative elections in Milan are held according to an electoral system that provides for the victory of the candidate who obtains 50% plus one of the votes. Otherwise we will go to the ballot, to be held on 17 and 18 October 2021, between the two most voted. If there is a perfect equality in the second round, the oldest candidate will be elected mayor.

The lists linked to the winner will be assigned 60% of the seats in the municipal council, while the remaining seats will be assigned in proportion to the other lists that have exceeded the 3% threshold of valid votes. In total, in addition to the mayor, 48 municipal councilors, 30 members of municipal councils and 9 municipal presidents must be elected.

As regards the voting methods, the disjoint vote, with which citizens can cross the name of a candidate for mayor on their card and then the symbol of a list that does not support him. Each voter can express two preferences in voting city or municipal councilors, as long as they go to a man and a woman. If two candidates of the same sex have been indicated, the vote goes to the first one only.

ALL ABOUT ADMINISTRATIVES 2021