On Monday 4 October 2021, Rai 1 programming was dedicated to the administrative elections with a special on TG1. For this reason, “Italian stories”, “Today is another day”, “Live life” did not go on the air. From today, Tuesday 5 October, everything is back in order.

Monday 4th October 2021 “Life live” conducted by Alberto Matano on Rai 1 did not air.

Same fate for “Today is another day” presented by Serena Bortone always on Rai 1. In its place it went on the air “The ladies’ paradise” from 14 to 14.50.

Rai 1 October 5: Daniele, Bortone and Matano are back

Read also: Live Life: Lorella Cuccarini leaves and quarrels with Matano?

From today, Tuesday 5 October, both broadcasts return regularly.

“Today is another day” airs from 14.00 to 15.55.

“Life live” is broadcast from 05.05 pm to 6.45 pm.

The programming of the flagship public service network was upset due to the local elections held on Sunday 3 October and up to 3 pm the following day.

An extraordinary edition of Tg 1 from 2.50 pm to 4.40 pm provided coverage of the electoral results.

The episode of “Italian stories” conducted by Eleonora Daniele.

Also in this case the transmission will resume normally on Tuesday 5 October.

No change for “The legacy” with Flavio Insinna

Instead, regulate the broadcasting of “The legacy” both Monday and Tuesday in the early evening, from 6.45 pm until the 8 pm edition of Tg1.

At the helm of the game show of the flagship of Viale Mazzini there is Flavio Insinna.

The formula is the usual one (but it never ceases to thrill the spectators).

Seven competitors compete in various elimination tests, up to the final stage of the game, the unmissable Guillotine.

You might be interested in: Live life conquers social networks: doubling of contacts

Here, the champion of the day must guess a word through the “clue words” to win.