The host of Willax Television Miracles Leiva She is no stranger to love and, whenever she can and has the space, she takes the opportunity to fill the great love of her life with praise. Johnny Garib Garib. Although the journalist prefers not to give details of their coexistence, she never hesitates to praise him by describing him as a good man, noble, and with a good heart, just as she dreamed of. This is how she described it a few years ago, after her marriage, in an exclusive interview with “D-Day”, which she was called ‘Milagros Leiva speaks without censorship’.

Who is your husband of foreign descent and how did you meet?

Miracles Leiva is happily married to Johnny Garib Garib, a businessman of Palestinian descent. The curious thing was the way in which she met the man to whom she said yes.

It transpired that she was going to a meeting in which she could contact a source for a journalistic investigation. She never imagined that in that work appointment she would find the love of her life.

“The first time we spoke was days later, at an Arab lunch,” Leiva said. “In that meeting everything began to flow between Johnny and me”, he narrowed. “He asked me for my number and from that moment we began to talk constantly and get to know each other better,” added the press woman in dialogue with RPP.

“He picked me up from the radio, he visited me, we went out, but all as friends.” It didn’t take long for them to start dating formally.

Milagros Leiva dedicates a moving message to her husband: “Thank you for being such a good dad.” Photo: Instagram

How many years have Milagros Leiva and Johnny Garib Garib been together?

According to information, Miracles Leiva married Johnny Garib Garib on the afternoon of July 15, 2018 in the parish of Nuestra Señora de Fátima, in Miraflores. The wedding reception was held at the restaurant La Huaca Pucllana, which is located on the 8 block of Borgoño street, in the same historic district.

The Peruvian journalist commented at the time that the request for a hand was a total surprise for her, since they had been dating for two months.

“I was two days away from traveling to Canada to spend Christmas with my family and it occurred to him to ask for my hand with all the formality that characterizes him,” she commented excitedly.

Milagros Leiva celebrated one year of marriage with her husband in 2019. Photo: Instagram

Johnny’s connection to his children

As Milagros Leiva commented, she felt a special connection with Johnny Garib Garib because of the way he endeared himself to his children. “They call him dad and for me that is something important. If he hadn’t shown me that he loves my children, I couldn’t have married him,” she said.