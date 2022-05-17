Mikel Landa (Murgia, 32 years old) radiates enthusiasm in this Giro d’Italia. It is not for less. After nine stages, the Basque is in one of the best moments of his career to storm the Corsa Rosa, seventh overall, just 29 seconds behind his compatriot Juanpe López. As if that were not enough, with some very good sensations exhibited in the high mountains, despite suffering falls in the stage prior to the rest day, which make ‘Landismo’ dream and, most importantly, himself. Mikel, before facing the second week of the race, confirmed his optimism to AS and the rest of the media present at his press conference in Pescara.

-How are you feeling after the fall suffered in the ninth stage?

-Today (for yesterday) after the fall I am sore. It was a hard blow. I have bumps and scratches everywhere, but nothing serious. Rest day has been good. Tomorrow (for today) is not a very complicated stage, I hope there are no problems and I can be fine in a couple of days.

-How do you rate the performance of your compatriot Juanpe López? Where do you think he has the roof of it?

-His performance was very good. He managed to keep the pink jersey and he looks great. I don’t know what his aspirations will be the day he loses her, if he loses her. He is a runner who has been taking small steps. He is still young and can do great things.

-Does your result in Blockhaus give you morale despite the fall?

-Yes. I was a little hesitant, because I knew it was okay but you are always afraid of your opponents. It was seen a little more where we are each. I’m among the best and if everything goes well, we’ll be there. I hope the crash doesn’t affect my performance.

-What would winning the Giro mean to you?

-It is a dream to win the Giro. I have been trying for many years, fighting for it and dreaming about it. I have always found rivals better than me and obstacles along the way. This year things are not bad and it may be the year. We’ll see, but so far so good.

– Is it possible to achieve victory?

-The general is yet to be decided. There is a long way to go, dangerous stages. It will be necessary to use all the equipment to try to win the race. You can win the Giro. In the mountains I am with the best and there is not much time trial left. You have to be attentive, like in the Blockhaus, with that level every day. The Giro is long, it is a very exhausting race and the days take their toll.

-As seen in the Blockhaus, what are your main rivals?

-There is Carapaz, who was the favorite from the beginning. There is also Bardet. He looked good at Blockhaus, he has many years of experience and he was on the podium in the Tour. Surely he will give a lot of war until the end. Almeida has shown to be very good and to be a constant runner. He can be a candidate, and I don’t want to forget about Hindley either.

Mikel Landa, together with Bardet and Carapaz, on the ascent to the Blockhaus.

LUCA BETTINI (AFP)



-Are you happy with how your Giro has been so far?

Yes, everything has gone according to plan. Maybe yesterday was a good ending for me, but the crashes made me hesitate a bit and maybe I wasn’t as aggressive as other times. My options are still intact.

-Could you get more advantage over rivals like Almeida in the Blockhaus?

-Yes, yesterday we were able to get more differences with respect to Hindley and Almeida, who were coming from behind. But mistrust and lack of understanding meant that the three of us didn’t go together and they hunted us down from behind. The stage was at stake and we all wanted to win a little prize. No one wanted to risk more than necessary and they always save a little bit just in case.

-Do you see yourself wearing the pink jersey this year?

-I would love to take the pink jersey. Yesterday despite the difficulties, they accompanied the forces in Blockhaus and we are going to continue dreaming that it can be achieved one day.

-Is it important to gain an advantage before the last stage?

-Keeping in mind that the last day is a time trial, I will try not to wait too long for the last day to get some advantage. But it is true that there are still very hard stages with a lot of mountains.