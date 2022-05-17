The National Center of Meteorology appealed to be careful as a result of the low horizontal visibility at times on the islands and some coastal and interior areas, especially the western ones, due to the active, exciting and dust-laden winds, from 09:30 until 22:00 today, Tuesday.

And the meteorologist said on Twitter: “Active northwest winds, with a speed of 40 km / h, that are exciting and laden with dust, which leads to a decrease in the horizontal visibility to less than 1000 meters sometimes on the islands and some coastal and interior areas, especially the western, and that from 09:30 until am. 22:00 today, Tuesday 17/05/2022″.