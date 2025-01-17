The historian Mikel Herrán (@PutoMikel on networks) visited the set of The Intermediate to talk to Wyoming, in his section It’s all made upabout the current problems with housing and ask: Where does the model we have come from?

“It is a legacy linked to urban speculation that is older than the black thread. And we owe that to this year’s fashionable man, Francisco Franco, who sHe proposed creating a country of owners and not of proletariansso that people would not get angry,” said the contributor to the La Sexta program.

Herrán highlighted that housing was a problem throughout the Franco era: “At first it was due to the destruction of infrastructure during the Civil War, for which The National Housing Institute was createdto which those plaques with the Falange logo that continue to be found in some buildings belong,” he explained.

“But this measure It turned out to be a disappointment because the works were very slow. However, the main problem was that, although the builders were subsidized, the starting price was not very cheap and you also had to have a plug to access these homes,” the historian recalled.

He also highlighted that “The big cities were filled with shanty towns of immigrants from the countryside.. In Madrid alone, in 1960, there were more than 70,000 substandard housing.





“So, 20 years after the war, housing was still a problemso the Ministry of Housing was created, directed by the technocrats of Opus Dei, where ‘brick fever’ started,” commented the archaeologist.

“The National Housing Plan of 1961 brought subsidies to private construction and the development of neighborhoods without urban plans or public facilities, while officially protected housing still did not meet the quotas nor the forecasts,” he added.

Herrán also commented that “The news about the four million social housing units that Franco would have built is a hoaxsince from that number we would have to subtract one and a half million privately promoted homes, while of the rest only 370,000 were built by the State.”

“In the case of privately promoted protected housingsubsidized, expectations were exceeded, with 2.3 million houses for the middle classes,” he broke down.





The Wyoming contributor stated that “no matter how much publicity the regime wanted to givethat miracle of Spanish developmentalism was achieved with the efforts of a working class that for a long time was denied decent housing.”

And he concluded by saying that “in the last 15 years we managed to have more housing, but because the priority became liberalizing the land to speculate and create great fortunes around the brick”.