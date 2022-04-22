Mike Tyson: this was the violent incident with a plane passenger

The American boxer Mike Tyson, 55, was involved in an altercation on a flight that was going to take off from San Francisco (California) to South Florida, in which he got into a fistfight with another passenger who was apparently drunk and disturbed the legendary boxer, reported local and national media.

Tyson’s ‘punch’

In video images released by the ‘TMZ Sports’ portal, Tyson is seen losing patience and punching the passenger located just behind the boxer’s seat.

According to what a friend of the victim-turned-unexpected sparring partner told the portal, Tyson was initially kind to them and even allowed them to take a picture with him. But his friend didn’t have enough of this, he got excited or overly excited and kept talking to the boxer and whispering in his ear, which ended up provoking a violent reaction from Tyson, the youngest world heavyweight champion in history.

Sources close to Tyson told ‘TMZ’ that the man appeared to be “extremely intoxicated” and provocative on the ‘JetBlue’ flight.

A Tyson representative said in a statement that, “Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a bottle of water at him while he was in his seat.”.

The victim received medical attention at the airport, although the injuries to his face were superficial, and shortly after, Tyson left the flight. It is unknown at this time if charges will be filed against the boxer.

How crazy do you have to be to annoy Mike Tyson in a closed place? I hope this guy has learned his lesson. Video owned by TMZ. pic.twitter.com/RAXv4wuyCf — MMA GT fans (@fanaticosMMAGT) April 21, 2022

with EFE