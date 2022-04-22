A player of Elden RingShin on Reddit, is working on a demake FromSoftware game for the Game Boy. Yes, soon those who want will be able to visit the interregnum on the historic Nintendo portable console. The game will be usable both through emulation and on real hardware.

As you can see from the video, which reproduces the introduction, the game is already partially functional and in May we should have the opportunity to play with a demo. In the video we can see the awakening place of the Tarnished, as well as the tombs and the boss Grafted Scion, who puts an end to the adventure. The hero can roll to dodge attacks and can respond with his sword. There is also the “You Died” screen, which could not be missing in a similar title.

The developer of the Elden Ring demake uses the tool GB Studio 3.0. For now, it has not been decided what the actual size of the project will be, but the Limgrave map should be ready by the end of May.

If you are interested, you can follow the development progress in the Shin’s Twitch channelwhere all the news will be shown.