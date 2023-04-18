Mike Tyson, more human than ever: confesses why he felt like dying

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Controversial former professional boxer.
The boxing legend did not hide his biggest fear.
Mike Tyson He is one of the greatest legends of American boxing, he was a fighter without equal who earned the terror of his opponents by the force of his blows.
The boxing legend, retired from the ring and at the age of 56, gave some statements that gave an account of the difficult situation he experienced at the end of his career.
Tyson’s Fear
The former boxer said he felt like dying after leaving the sport, when he began to gain a lot of weight.
Tyson, who still holds the record for the youngest boxing champion after winning the title at just 20 years old, caused a stir with his remarks on the latest episode of his Hotboxin podcast.
“I felt like dying. I know how it is. I have weighed 400 pounds before. I had relatives who died of obesity and things like that,” she recounted.
The weight gained was cause for concern for the athlete’s health: “I’m afraid of those things, I stopped eating, I’m afraid, I saw what the people in my family went through. That’s my biggest fear: obesity.”
Later, he sentenced: “We are all going to die, one day, of course. When I look in the mirror, I see those little marks on my face. And I’m like, ‘wow, my expiration date is coming up real soon.’
