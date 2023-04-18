Harassment | The security guard showed off his body and masturbated in the parliament – Now fired

A security guard who harassed women and masturbated at his workplace has been fired. Even after the district court’s verdict, he had continued his work as a security guard.

Helsinki the prison has dismissed the male guard who masturbated in the parliament’s control room and disturbed his female colleagues.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal upheld the District Court’s verdict against the security guard last fall. At the time, the Helsinki Court of Appeal sentenced a man in his forties to an 80-day fine for sexual harassment and two violations of official duty.

According to the court, the man had, among other things, shown his genitals to his female colleagues and masturbated several times in the control room of the Small Parliament. He had also shown nude pictures of himself to one woman, touched her and otherwise behaved inappropriately towards women.

The acts took place between the fall of 2017 and the beginning of 2019.

Man at the time of the incident was in the parliament on a work tour from Helsinki prison. After the harassment was revealed, the man was given the option of either resigning himself or being fired. The man decided to resign himself.

However, the man had a basic position in Helsinki prison, so he returned to prison. A civil service judicial review was carried out in the case, which has now been completed.

Head of Unit Danila Gangnuss The Helsinki prison confirms to HS that it has made a decision to fire the guard this week.

“If you think about the activities in the prison and the work done by the guard, special integrity is required from the guard. The procedure in the background, and the sentence, are in extreme contradiction with the integrity required of an official of the Criminal Sanctions Institute.”

The dismissal decision can be appealed by appeal.

According to Gangnuss, the security guard has been detained for performing his duties after the Court of Appeal’s verdict. After the district court’s verdict, he had still been working in prison.

Man had applied for leave to appeal his criminal conviction from the Supreme Court, but no leave to appeal was granted. The judgment of the Court of Appeal became law in February of this year.

Civil service evaluation can only be done when the criminal case has been legally resolved.

The man himself denied being guilty of any improper behavior. However, the court stated in its decision that the two persons, without knowing each other, had told their superiors about the man’s behavior in the same way, and in the court’s opinion, this could not be a coincidence.