In 2015, the realization of a biopic of acclaimed former American boxer Mike Tysonknown as “Iron Mike”, starring actor and comedian Jamie Foxx, which has had numerous delays. Before this project was confirmed, the singer was also showing his physical transformation on his social networks, but at that time it was unknown what it was for this tape. Now, The future of the film is unknown, due to some health problems of the protagonist.

Recently, Mike Tyson56 years old and originally from Brooklyn, New York, United States, expressed concern about her biopic, before the situation that Jamie Foxx is going through. On the PBD podcast, by entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David, the legendary boxer stated:

“Well, (the movie) was a possibility, I don’t know what’s going to happen now, but, you know, it’s a strong possibility, because, you know, Jamie is closer to my age, so to do it with him, they were going to do what they did with ‘Benjamin Button.’ Do you remember that?”

More than a month after Jamie Foxx’s hospitalization was reported, Mike Tyson mentioned that a stroke would be the cause of the American actor’s health problems, which has not been confirmed or denied by a person close to him. Oscar Award Winner.

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

American actor Eric Marlon Bishop, better known in the Hollywood industry as Jamie Foxx, 55 years old, was hospitalized in Georgia, United States, last April after suffering a “medical complication”. Later, in May, her daughter Corrine reported that her father “has been out of the hospital for weeks now, recovering.”

However, AJ Benza, podcaster and former New York Daily News columnist, He assured that Jamie Foxx is “partially paralyzed and blind”and also, supposedly, he would be suffering other Complications after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. On the online show run by Dr. Drew Pinsky, he mentioned that the Hollywood star didn’t want the shot, but he had to get it because of the movie he was working on.

The vaccine apparently caused a blood clot in his brain, causing partial paralysis and blindness. There’s a lot secrecy regarding the state of health of Jamie Foxx.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp