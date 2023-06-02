Blizzard has already released the patches 1.02 Of Diablo 4a hotfix that fixes some less visible but still important aspects in the mechanics of the game, especially affecting the balance and the endgamealso retouching the difficulty of this last aspect.

The small update is cataloged as a “hotfix” and is intended to fix some urgent issues but without going to change much of the game’s content and features. With Diablo 4 which is already starting to be played intensively by the many users who have purchased early access through the editions above the standard, the work of adjusting the balance therefore begins.

In particular, we talk about some changes to timing of cooldowns associated with the various skills of the classes. For example, regarding the Mage, the Flame Shield enchantment has been changed, initially placed in an enchantment slot, which will still be placed on a full cooldown.

Rogues will have an increased pause after using the Inner Sight ability, while Barbarians will see a reduction in cooldown after using Shout. In short, these are minor changes but which have their weight in the global mechanics of Diablo 4.

Also, the hotfix appears to increase the difficulty of the endgame, with creatures that will be stronger and tougher advancing towards this phase of the game, compared to before. Instead, it seems that the update has nothing to do with the strange log-in problem seen on PS5 and PS4, which could be exclusively connected to the PlayStation Network. In the meantime, we remind you of our review of the Diablo 4 campaign.