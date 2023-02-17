It seems that the laughs are over in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Claudia and Mike’s past could cost the young businessman his life.

“TOl bottom there is room 10” brought Joaquín de Orbegoso back as Mike to Nuevas Lomas, a fact that has not gone unnoticed. Not only did he ‘set back’ Joel and become Macarena’s suitor, but he also caused Alessia to be fired from Francesca’s after an inspection of the restaurant.

Unfortunately for her, Claudia Llanos learned, through Diego, of her return and place in the Maldini-Montalbán family. Now, the fearsome ‘Shark’s Gaze’ is determined to get rid of him once and for all, so we could be witnessing his death in the next few chapters.