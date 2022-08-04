“We have already agreed this with him prior to the Tour of Poland”, Jumbo-Visma reports. “Mike is getting married on Saturday.” The WorldTour race may end tomorrow, but the team gives the rider time to prepare for his big day.
The 29-year-old Teunissen finished fourth in the opening stage, but did not come close to the places of honor in the other stages. He occupies 42nd place in the general classification, one minute behind Colombian leader Sergio Higuita.
