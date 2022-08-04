HS Vantaa | Cars constantly stop at the crosswalk in Tikkurila – “This has not been thought through from the point of view of anyone using the intersection”

Some motorists cannot stop when driving out of the Tikkurila Prisma parking garage, even though the visibility of the crosswalk and the street is poor.

Is it here is Tikkurila’s most dangerous and illogical intersection?

A person from Vantaa wonders about this Mikko Stenbergwhich passes in front of the Tikkurila Prisma parking garage door opening regularly.

In Stenberg’s opinion, the renovation of the property completed last fall did not improve the situation.

“This has not been thought through from the point of view of anyone using the intersection.”

At the crossroads has, according to Stenberg’s view, several ambiguities.

Vehicles driving out of the parking garage are directed to stop with a stop sign, but the stop line is not marked. So the cars stop – if they stop – at the point where the intersection has the best visibility. Again, this point is located on a pedestrian crossing.

“It is strange that it is not mandatory to stop before the crosswalk because there is no stop line. In particular, this confuses pedestrians more, which creates dangerous situations.”

The crosswalk in front of the doorway is marked with painted lines but no traffic sign.

When driving out of the hall, the view is obscured by the house’s structures, behind which pedestrians can get stuck. In Stenberg’s opinion, the matter could be improved with, for example, a mirror from which the motorist could see behind the pole and a ramp that signals the motorist to slow down.

“At this intersection, you can seriously be on the edge of time.”

Zebra crossing and other traffic signs are located on the grounds of the Prisma property. The traffic arrangements have been approved by the city of Vantaa.

Director of Tikkurila Prisma Jari Kättö says that he has heard that some customers feel that Unikotie, which runs in front of the parking garage, is cramped and busy. Traffic has increased a lot in the last 30 years or so, when the parking garage has been located there.

During the renovation, pedestrians had their own passageway to the parking garage. In the past, pedestrians jumped among the cars.

However, it has not come to Kätö’s knowledge that there have been any crashes at the intersection in recent years.

By road when coming from Prisma’s parking garage and lot, you have to avoid it, as in other similar places. Visibility when driving from a dark parking garage into daylight can be poor, but Kätö believes that the same problem exists in all parking garages.

“This is no different from other parking garages in the city.”

Kättö has noticed that not all motorists ignore the stop sign and do not stop at the intersection.

“Yes, the stop line could be painted on it before the crosswalk,” says Kättö.