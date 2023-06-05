Former US Vice President Mike Pence, who led the Executive along with former President Donald Trump between 2017 and 2021, announced on June 5 that he is running for the Republican Party nomination for the 2024 presidential election. contest for which the controversial tycoon has already confirmed his candidacy, recently shaken by a series of legal complaints that, for now, do not prevent him from running for the White House.

Two former allies will now face each other over a 2024 presidential nomination.

Before the Federal Election Commission of the United States, former Vice President Mike Pence presented a statement on June 5 with which he is running to become a candidate for the Republican Party in the race for the White House.

Step with which the former governor of Indiana officially launches into the competition against the controversial former president Donald Trump, with whom he governed between 2017 and 2021.

Pence thus joins a growing field of candidates from the conservative caucus, which includes former Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, US Senator Tim Scott and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum also plans to enter the race on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter cited by Reuters.

Breaking News: Mike Pence filed paperwork to run for president, embarking on a long-shot campaign against the former president he served under, Donald Trump. https://t.co/jyKrY6UHoa —The New York Times (@nytimes) June 5, 2023



Although during the previous Administration, Pence loyally supported Trump, in recent years he has distanced himself from the controversial former head of state after he decided not to support him in the unsubstantiated statements about alleged electoral fraud in the past presidential elections of November 2020, in which the tycoon-turned-politician lost re-election to Democrat and incumbent Joe Biden.

Pence, a staunch conservative, even challenged Trump by pointing out that the assault on the Capitol, which occurred on January 6, 2021, when a mob of followers of the then president violated the heart of American democracy, endangered dozens of people, including his family who was in the place.

Now, the nation’s 48th vice president must measure himself against his opponents in the internal struggle of the primary elections before defining the party’s candidate with his own agenda of proposals.

Pence is a staunch opponent of abortion rights, supporting a nationwide ban on the procedure and has campaigned against policies that affirm transgender people in schools, among other positions.

He has also assured that Washington should offer more support to Ukraine in the midst of the Russian war and has reprimanded members of the blue caucus that he says are apologising for Putin and that they are not willing to confront the Kremlin leader.

With Reuters, AP and local media