There was great consternation on Sunday afternoon when a father rescued his 1.5-year-old daughter from a sinking car with the help of bystanders. A parking space on the quay was quickly adjusted by the municipality after the accident, but a resident from the street says that she has already pointed out this ‘dangerous parking space’ to Maassluis.
Dan de Hulster
Latest update:
20:22
