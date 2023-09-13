Beirut (agencies)

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati confirmed yesterday that the beginning of the solution to the current crisis in Lebanon requires the election of a new president.

Mikati said, while receiving the envoy of French President Emmanuel Macron and former Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian yesterday at the Serail, that “the beginning of the solution to the current crisis in Lebanon requires the election of a new president for Lebanon and the completion of economic reforms, especially the projects currently in the House of Representatives, to put the country on the path to recovery.” As reported by the National News Agency.

For his part, the French envoy confirmed that he “came to Lebanon to complete his mission,” and would not express his opinion before completing the contacts and meetings that he will hold, expressing his hope that the initiative announced by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri will be the beginning of the path to a solution.

At the end of last month, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament called on the parliamentary blocs and political parties to hold a dialogue this September, and to hold open sessions to elect a President of the Republic.

Lebanon has been witnessing a presidential vacancy since last October, with the end of President Michel Aoun’s term and the Parliament’s failure to elect a president over the course of 12 sessions, the last of which was last June.

In this context, Le Drian met yesterday with Berri, who stressed that “there is no way out of the current crisis and achieving the presidential entitlement except through dialogue,” noting that “this is what is currently available to those who want the interest of Lebanon.”

The French envoy concluded a visit with similar goals to Lebanon last July by calling for consultations in September in an effort to find a way out of the political crisis in the country.