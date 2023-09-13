Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

The torrential rains resulting from Hurricane Daniel led to the collapse of dams, killing thousands of people, sweeping away buildings, and destroying 40% of the city of Derna, located in eastern Libya, amid fears that at least 10,000 people may be missing.

In special statements to Al-Ittihad, the Deputy Mayor of Derna, Ahmed Amdorad, pointed out that two dams collapsed inside the city, causing the deaths of thousands due to the force of the rushing water that destroyed homes, government and private facilities, and a number of schools, confirming the evacuation of thousands from the city to Benghazi and some other cities.

The spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior in the government appointed by the Libyan Parliament, Tariq Al-Kharaz, announced yesterday that the victims of Hurricane “Daniel” that struck the eastern regions of the country amounted to 5,200 dead in the city of Derna alone.

Al-Kharaz said in press statements on the outskirts of the city of Derna, which the authorities declared a “disaster city” as it was the city most damaged by the hurricane, that “the recorded number of victims was 1,300 bodies buried after the people identified them, while there are entire families buried because of the hurricane, so numbers There are many bodies that have not been identified and cannot be buried currently,” he said, expecting the death toll from the floods in Derna to rise to more than 10,000 people.

He continued: “There are still many unrecovered bodies, and specialized rescue teams from several countries are currently working to recover the bodies that were thrown into the sea by the floods.”

The Libyan Minister of Health in the parliament-designated government, Othman Abdel Jalil, announced yesterday that the number of victims of floods and torrents had risen to three thousand dead, in addition to thousands of missing people.

Abdul Jalil said: “The number of missing people is in the thousands and is expected to reach about 100,000 people,” stressing that “the conditions in the city of Derna are tragic and there are no final statistics on the number of victims.”

He pointed out the inaccessibility of many neighborhoods, calling on “friendly countries to help rescue those stranded in the mountainous areas of Derna.”

In turn, the Libyan Presidential Council called on the international community to provide support to confront the effects of the disaster.

Presidential Council Chairman Mohamed Al-Manfi said in a statement: “We call on friendly and brotherly countries and international organizations to provide urgent support to the affected areas to confront the effects of these devastating floods.”

He continued, “Libya is suffering as a result of the weather storm passing through the eastern region, and there is no way but to stand together to overcome this difficult circumstance,” noting that global solidarity will have a positive impact in rebuilding the region and its recovery from this natural disaster.

The Libyan Minister of Civil Aviation and member of the Emergency Committee, Hisham Shekiwat, said: A quarter of the city of Derna had disappeared after Hurricane Daniel.

He continued: “The number of deaths is very large, and bodies are everywhere,” stressing, “I am not exaggerating when I say that 25% of the city has disappeared. Many buildings have collapsed.”

In turn, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, Director of the Information and Mobilization Department of the General Command of the Libyan Army, confirmed in statements to Al-Ittihad that rescue teams will continue their role in recovering the bodies of the victims, noting that a number of hospitals have been damaged.

Al-Mesmari explained that the Green Mountain region needs all types of aid, pointing out the difficulty of reaching many areas.

Major General Al-Mismari pointed out the necessity of opening an air and sea corridor to transport the affected people, in addition to the necessity of providing logistical and humanitarian support, explaining that 40% of the city of Derna had completely disappeared.

In this context, the head of the Libyan National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, announced yesterday the allocation of 2 billion Libyan dinars ($446.4 million) for the Benghazi and Derna Reconstruction Fund for the reconstruction of the stricken municipalities.

In the decision, Al-Dabaiba assigned the Benghazi and Derna Reconstruction Fund to reconstruct and rehabilitate the areas destroyed by torrents and rains, in the affected municipalities in the eastern region.

The decision stated: “Two billion Libyan dinars were allocated for the reconstruction of the affected municipalities that were destroyed by the floods.”

Another decision issued by Al-Dabaiba stated: “Al-Dabaiba gave permission to the Transportation Projects Implementation Agency to contract with specialized international companies to reconstruct concrete culverts and maintain a number of bridges in the affected areas in the east of the country.”

He also announced that an emergency plane loaded with 14 tons of medical supplies and body bags, carrying 87 medical personnel and assistant doctors, was heading to Benghazi to support medical services in the affected areas.

In addition, the head of the Roads and Bridges Department of the National Unity Government, Hussein Suwaidan, said yesterday that the road and bridge network in the city of Derna collapsed completely as a result of the hurricane, explaining that the cost of its reconstruction amounts to about “300 million dinars” (about 67 million dollars).

He added: “The Ministry of Transportation assigned a technical team that is scheduled to go to the eastern region to assess the damage.”

The Libyan official explained that “a number of roads and bridges linking cities and villages in the eastern region collapsed, causing obstacles, including delays in delivering aid to the stricken cities.”

In this context, the spokesman for the National Unity Government, Mohamed Hamouda, confirmed the start of restoring electricity services in the affected areas in the east of the country.

Hamouda reported that most of the telecommunications stations in the affected areas were provided with generators, noting that the networks of the two telecommunications companies in Derna were soon to be restored. He said: “The needs of the affected areas have been identified, and search and rescue teams and trace dogs of the Criminal Investigation Service have arrived, and they have found a large number of deceased people.”

Yesterday, the World Health Organization described the situation in the city of Derna as “catastrophic beyond imagination.”

Rami Musa, communications officer at the World Health Organization in Libya, said: “The situation in Derna is catastrophic beyond imagination.”

He added, “Thousands of people died in the hurricane, and tens of thousands more are missing.”