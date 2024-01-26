There are several cases in which athletes decide to say goodbye to sports to earn more money on adult content platforms. This is the case of Nikkole Teja, who shines in OnlyFans and decided to say goodbye to his sports career again.

Puebla de México had announced the 'explosive' signing of the 24-year-old player Nikkole Teja on January 5th. The woman returned to football after taking a break from the courts for a while to dedicate himself to adult content on Onlyfans.

Nikkole Tejawho a few months ago became the first American to play in the Liga MX Femenil after her time with the Centinelas de Necaxa, had been convinced by Puebla to return to soccer, after not finding a club last year.

Due to that pause, Teja did not waste her beauty to captivate thousands on social networks and in OnlyFans. This time, life gave him another opportunity in football to demonstrate his talent and worth.

The North American managed to earn thousands of dollars after leaving Necaxa, the club where she played in Clausura 2023 and played 405 minutes spread over 10 games, four of them as a starter.

Says goodbye to Puebla and football

Nikkole Teja announces his departure from football Photo: Instagram: Nikkole Teja

The joy of the Puebla women's fans lasted a very short time; in recent days, the North American announced her departure from the club and her official retirement from professional soccer.

“If this is the only life I am going to live, I am happy to have known and loved football. If there is another life after this I hope to find it again and feel that football loves me too. I came to this country alone, to I was 18 years old, without knowing anyone and without speaking the language. But I always had the dream of playing soccer professionally and here I was able to achieve that. There is nothing left to prove to someone else or to myself. I know what I'm worth as a player, daughter, friend and above all as a person,” the player began by saying.

And he added: “I will not regret leaving it. But I will regret experiences that I had to go through, but some were out of my control. I have made the not easy decision to retire from professional football. Thank you to everyone who was part of this I walked and always supported me. You helped me in my darkest moments, but you were also in some of the best moments of my life,” Nikkole wrote on his official Instagram account.

