In ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, Arath de la Torre beats Sian Chiong for the chance to fight for salvation against Agustín Fernández And this fight will be seen tomorrow night on the Televisa reality show, so fans of the program are waiting to see and find out the result.

‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ live the last days because it will end on September 29, as planned and on that day Galilea Montijo will say who is the winner of the four million pesos, because this is the prize.

Next Sunday will be the elimination gala and this week the nominees are Mario Bezares, Sian Chiong, Arath de la Torre and Briggitte Bozzo; Karime Pindter and Agustín Fernández were left out of the list of nominees, as announced last Wednesday, nomination night.

Who remains in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’?

Team sea

Gala Montes

Arath of the Tower

Karime Pindter

Mario Bezares

Brigitte Bozzo

Team Earth

August Fernandez

Sian Chiong