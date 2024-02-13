Miguel 'Supermán' López: Vicente Belda filed charges against him for doping issues

Miguel Ángel 'Supermán' López has had a few hectic days and after the confirmation of the court of Cáceres, Spain, to withdraw the accusation in the investigation of the doping plot called Operation Ilex, since the Colombian has survived a difficult stage, but has not won the race.

It was confirmed that the runner, who was being investigated for his links to thea Operation Ilex, doping plot in Spain, He has no problem from now on regarding tax or criminal matters.

(We recommend you read: Spectacular Olympic goal goes around the world: a gem)

Strong declarations

López's entourage has already spoken on the subject. Rafael Acevedo, sHis father-in-law and who was the person who helped him in his first years as a cyclist, told what he experienced within the family.

“That's how it was. They packed the 'monkey' in that, but there is nothing. Now, with this, we will see what his future will be,” he said.

Photo: Eder Garcés and Instagram

And he added: “It is obvious that Miguel was innocent and with that decision of the court, which found nothing, we are calmer.”

Miguel López and the plan with the doctor Maynar.

Acevedo pointed out that for the moment López continues to prepare, he has not stopped training and hopes that the International Cycling Union (UCI) will take action on the matter and define his future.

The ICU It keeps him provisionally suspended and hopes to gather the documentation to make a decision about the corridor.

(You can also read: Video: the spectacular goal that has the world with its mouth open, from another planet!)

Another of the people who took a weight off their shoulders, because just like the accusation was withdrawn from López, is Vicente Beldathe masseuse of the Astana team, who was linked to the investigation because, supposedly, he injected López with the substance menotropin.

Clear accounts

Belda spoke, clarified the whole issue and referred, not in the best way, to the Boyacá cyclist, in an interview with the Marca newspaper, from which we extract the main moments.

The relationship with López. “Miguel Ángel calls me and he tells me that he is going to send me a package with supplements so that I can take it to the Giro because he is in Andorra and the package is not going to arrive at his house on time. He wants me to take it. In principle I don't object to him because he was part of something normal. The cyclists, who are often away from home or their country, send things to your house for you to take with them. That week I received gels from one brand, salts from another…I didn't give it much thought. I thought it was supplementation that had come to me. When I was packing my suitcase to go to the Giro the day before going to Hungary, I saw that they were blisters and I threw them away. Seeing the conversations afterwards between both of them (Maynar and López), it makes me think that they set the trap for me to take the product to Hungary.”

Conversation between doctor Maynar and López.

Notified. “After the Giro. When I get home that same week, the Civil Guardthe house to tell me that I had to make the declaration in town. Two of the UCO and they showed me documentation telling me that that package was menotropin. That's when I found out, until that moment I didn't know anything.”

Sending López to Hungary. “López arrives the same day I arrived. During that same week he told