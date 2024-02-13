It seems to be part of an endless story, where the participation of Mexico It has always been left in the dark. Yesterday, after a long judicial process, an Iranian-Venezuelan plane whose last trip to Argentina was from Querétaro airport in Mexicoit was finally confiscated by the United States government and flew from Buenos Aires to that country.

He 747-300M Dreamliner cargowhich was owned by the Iranian company Mahan Air and when it was sanctioned for promoting terrorist acts It was delivered to the Venezuelan Emtrasur (a subsidiary of the Venezuelan state-owned Conviasa), and has ended up in the United States.

The Iranian-Venezuelan plane, before its last trip, in 2022, He spent several days at the Querétaro airport, in Mexico, it was never known why or what cargo he deposited and transported. His destination, after several tours, was Buenos Aires, in Argentina. There he was detained at the request of the US authorities and a real scandal was uncovered. The crew (20) were mostly from the Iranian Revolutionary Guardconsidered a terrorist group for the American Union, the plane was Venezuelan but in reality it would have had its registration changed because it was a plane from the same Iranian Guard. It was never known what it was transporting and because it had such a large crew, including commanders from that Iranian military organization, normally a cargo plane carries about two or three crew members.

As we have pointed out, as part of the controversial relations that the Mexican government maintains with the United States, there are chapters that are not evaluated in our country with the importance they should have: one of them is the relationship with organizations or countries considered terrorists for USA or by different international bodies.

Beyond the relationship with Cuba, one of the most disturbing in Washington is the one established with two countries that have developed an intense partnership with each other, such as Venezuela and Iran, and their relationship with groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah. That plane with a crew linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, with 14 other Venezuelan passengers, was in Mexico, in Querétaro for several days, there was no control over its crew, it received a cargo (auto parts) that is suspiciously small for a plane of that magnitude. , and left for Argentina, where he was detained precisely because it was a plane reported by the United States.

He plane should have been detained in Mexico: It was issued by aeronautical authorities but also by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), with which Mexico maintains a particularly close relationship. It was owned by the Venezuelan state company Conviasa, which is on the OFAC blacklist, which, as is known, prepares a list of people and companies with which it is prohibited to operate, based on what it considers a threat to the national security of the American Union.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard, and its elite group called Qduas, are on that list, but they are also considered terrorist agents, due to the attacks they have committed in different parts of the world. Until January 2022, the plane was owned by an Iranian company that is also on those same lists, because it is considered to illegally sell and supply weapons to terrorist organizations.

All of this data appears in the lists that governments use and supervise on a daily basis, such as OFAC, including, of course, that of Mexico. That plane should never have been allowed to enter our country.you could not trade with it nor supply it with fuel oil, it should be known that at least the eight Iranian members of its crew were members of the Revolutionary Guard, because they were denounced as such and that the commander is an active member of the herself, also familiar to Iran's interior minister.

This information was so public that the plane, which Leaving from Querétaro, it landed first in the city of Córdoba, Argentina, fuel was not supplied by the companies YPF and Shell, because they knew that it was bulletined by the OFAC. He headed to Buenos Aires where he was not supplied either, so he tried to reach Montevideo. But the Uruguayan government did not allow him to land and he returned to Buenos Aires, where due to the complaint received by prosecutors and judges, he ended up being detained, both the device and its crew.

The itinerary of that plane was reconstructed before flying from Querétaro to Buenos Aires. In just three weeks before his arrest, he had been to Caracas five times, four to Tehran (capital of Iran), two to Ciudad del Este (Paraguay), two to Belgrade (Serbia), one to Moscow and two others to Querétaro. That flight schedule alone would make him highly suspicious. In Ciudad del Este he tried to stop him but he managed to take off before being blocked. It is assumed that he left for Aruba but never reached the Caribbean island. Shortly after he appeared in Querétaro.

In Mexico the investigation has been ignored, but it is alive, as the US government confirmed yesterday. We will have to see how far its league stretches. Here we act as if nothing had happened.