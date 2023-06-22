Thursday, June 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Miguel ‘Supermán’ López has no rival: he pulverizes the Tour of Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Miguel ‘Supermán’ López has no rival: he pulverizes the Tour of Colombia

Close


Close

Miguel Lopez

Miguel Lopez.

Michael Lopez.

He prevailed in the fifth stage, this Wednesday.

Miguel Angel Lopez has no rival in return to colombiaby winning the fifth stage held this Wednesday between Dosquebradas and Belalcazarof 165 kilometers, increasing his difference over his rivals in the general classification.

See also  Qatar World Cup 2022: the players who say goodbye

López left his teammates behind on the final ascent and entered the finish line victorious with a time of 4 hours, 14 minutes and 24 seconds.
(This will be the champion between Millionaires and Nacional, according to a successful ‘big data’ firm)
(Dani Alves breaks his silence and causes outrage by pointing to the rape whistleblower)

leaves nothing

Behind the former Astana and Movistar runner came Wilson Peña (Sistecrédito) at 8 seconds; Daniel Méndez and Alexander Gil, from EPM, 14 seconds away, and Aldemar Reyes, López’s teammate, 22 seconds away.

With this result, López is the overall leader with a time of 19:05:13, followed by Méndez at 2:12 and Peña at 2:51. The sixth stage of the Tour of Colombia will be held on Thursday with a 165.5-kilometer route between the towns of Virginia and Apia, a day that culminates with a second-category mountain prize.

López prevailed in the prologue and in four of the five stages played so far, displaying a great superiority over his rivals.

See also  F1 Singapore LIVE, race: we start at 2 pm Leclerc from pole

(Shakira gives the “final blow” to Gerard Piqué: decision leaves him bad in front of his children)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Miguel #Supermán #López #rival #pulverizes #Tour #Colombia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Baseball | Vimpelin Veto beat Sotkamo’s Jymy and became the top of Superpesis

Baseball | Vimpelin Veto beat Sotkamo's Jymy and became the top of Superpesis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result