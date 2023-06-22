Miguel ‘Supermán’ López has no rival: he pulverizes the Tour of Colombia

Miguel Angel Lopez has no rival in return to colombiaby winning the fifth stage held this Wednesday between Dosquebradas and Belalcazarof 165 kilometers, increasing his difference over his rivals in the general classification.

López left his teammates behind on the final ascent and entered the finish line victorious with a time of 4 hours, 14 minutes and 24 seconds.

leaves nothing

Behind the former Astana and Movistar runner came Wilson Peña (Sistecrédito) at 8 seconds; Daniel Méndez and Alexander Gil, from EPM, 14 seconds away, and Aldemar Reyes, López’s teammate, 22 seconds away.

With this result, López is the overall leader with a time of 19:05:13, followed by Méndez at 2:12 and Peña at 2:51. The sixth stage of the Tour of Colombia will be held on Thursday with a 165.5-kilometer route between the towns of Virginia and Apia, a day that culminates with a second-category mountain prize.

López prevailed in the prologue and in four of the five stages played so far, displaying a great superiority over his rivals.

