Baseball | Vimpelin Veto beat Sotkamo’s Jymy and became the top of Superpesis

Vimpel’s Veto, Joensuu’s Maila and Kempele’s Kiri won the matches.

In the supernest on the men’s side, let’s celebrate midsummer under the command of Vimpelin Veto.

On Wednesday, Veto, who moved to the top of the league, beat Sotkamo’s Jymy for the first time since four consecutive losses in the 1980s. When Jymy also lost a point with the result 1–2 (4–3, 1–6, 1–2), Veto, Jymy and Kouvola’s Ballonlöjät are at the front of the series with equal points.

The victory was decided by a joker with his home runs in the super innings Janne Mäkelä and buried the bow of judgment Teemu Kinnunen. The winning run was earned by advancing four runs Mikko Kanala. Veto found a weak link in Jymy’s outside play Juho Keinänen from

“We played well in the opening period as well. During the break, they talked about us being the better team. However, it also had to be shown on the board. The charge was dead at the hardest moment, as it should have been”, beamed Veto’s game director from Sotkamo Tomi Niskanen.

“Inside, we were able to get the game going for a while, but with the flipper, this was actually the first time this season we lost,” described Jymy’s fan Mikko Kuosmanen.

Joensuu Maila nailed the seventh consecutive home victory when defeating the visitors Manse Pp in Mehtimäki 2–1 (2–3, 5–2, 3–0).

Manse won the opener in three innings, though JoMa led off the inning with two runs.

Leevi Lehto opened the guests’ running taps. The victory kick hit Perttu Ruuska when repatriating Juuso Myllyniemi.

JoMas kunnar was celebrated by hitting 1+2 runs in the second period Henri Litmanen and decided to tie the super innings to the same balance Kasperi Hämäläinen22, for whom 1+2 meant doubling his major league hit balance.

To Kempele Kiri caused Hyvinkää Tahko’s first scoreless road game of the season by winning 2–0 (3–2, 4–3).

The home team’s winning run in both periods was brought in Markus Keski-Petäjä. Kir’s other statisticians had scored 1+1 runs Sami Haapakoski and four runs scored Tuomas Jussila.