Miguel ‘Supermán’ López announces legal action against Astana

Miguel Angel Lopez.
The Colombian cyclist issued a statement.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 12, 2022, 06:21 PM
cycling training Astana Qazaqstan Team announced this Monday in a statement the termination of the contract with the Colombian broker Miguel Angel Lopez by “contractual breach and internal rules”, but the boyacense responded and announced legal action.
“The Astana Qazaqstan Team discovered new elements that show the probable connection of Miguel Ángel López with the doctor Mark Maynar“Begins the brief statement from Astana.
(El negro 2022 by Nairo Quintana and Miguel Ángel López)
(Messi’s ‘what are you looking at, fool’ is immortalized: it is already sold in glasses and t-shirts)
“Consequently, the team had no other solution than to terminate the contract between the team and the rider, based on breaches of said contract and internal rules with immediate effect.” The Kazakh team did not provide further details.
López’s counterattack
The Boyacá cyclist issued a statement on Monday and announced legal action after learning of the group’s decision.
“Mr. Miguel Angel López considers this decision absolutely unjustified, there being no new fact that justifies him and that was unknown in November 2022 by the Astana team, rejecting any insinuation that harms his name and honor as a professional cyclist, and remembering that never during his career has he tested positive for any doping substance or has he even been the object of investigation by the competent authorities, ”says the letter.
And it adds: López reports that she will exercise all legal actions that assist her in defense of her rights, given what she understands to be a clear case of abusive dismissal and without just cause. (Miguel ‘Supermán’ López: Astana makes a drastic decision with his contract)
Today the decision of the Astana team has been publicly communicated
Qazaqstan to terminate the contract that bound me as a cyclist, I consider this decision absolutely unjustified. 📩 Communication. pic.twitter.com/i0O9JGVoX1
— Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (@SupermanlopezN) December 12, 2022
Sports
December 12, 2022, 06:21 PM
