Qatar.- Before the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022one of the teams for which no one would have bet that would reach the semifinals was Morocco. The Arab team has earned the respect of the world fans after each of the presentations it has had in the tournament, from remaining undefeated in the group stage, advancing as first, reaching the semifinals and now be the only team that has not conceded a goal from the rival.

It may seem very strange, but of the 4 teams that remain in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, only Morocco has not suffered from the scoring of one of its rivals, which gives it a great point in its favor to know how to defend, something that its coach He has known how to polish from game 1 until now that he has been able to throw out teams like Spain and Portugal who painted to be victorious against them.

It all started in the first game of the tournament where Morocco Located in Group F, they faced Croatia where they did not do any damage, drawing 0-0, for the second match, they surprised and defeated Belgium 2-0, a result that made us think that the Moroccans could think about the next round. And the group stage closed with their match against Canada where the only goal they have against so far in the championship was scored, but why is that goal not counted? This is because it was an own goal.

The only goal they have against is a score that defender Nayef Aguerd scored in his own goal, which gave Canada the goal with which they discounted in that duel but in the end the Africans were left with the game 1-2. This is how they finished the group stage and with their second victory they managed to advance as leaders of sector F, something that was a surprise.

For the round of 8 finals they faced Spain, a rival that had scored 7 goals in their first game and who expected to do something similar now but in 120 minutes they couldn’t score a single goal, even in a penalty shootout they couldn’t score either, while Morocco did, they made 3 to advance to the 4th final where they faced Portugal, whom they beat in regular time 0-1 and achieved their pass to the semifinals where they will now play against France.

Unexpectedly Morocco, in 5 games, no rival team has been able to score a single goal, something that is more than surprising, even if they counted it as such, it would be the only team with a goal against, the rest of the teams in Qatar 2022 have been beaten many times, which speaks of the great power of the team’s defense that is looking for a historic result against the French National Team.