The Murcia Chamber of Commerce is a pioneer institution in offering training aimed at the business world of the Region. In addition to the courses it regularly teaches, in 2019 it decided to expand its service offering with a new Executive Training department, whose evolution and perspectives are analyzed by the president of the Chamber, Miguel López Abad.

–How has executive training evolved from the cameral service?

–From the Chamber of Commerce of Murcia and in order to promote better training of professionals in companies, we launched the Executive Training department. At first we began offering only Masters and Programs aimed at senior management and, in a later phase, we expanded the offer to middle management, collaborating with different business schools of national and international prestige.

«The Executive Program is a great commitment at the national level for executive training in Murcia»

–What motivated the birth of this new department?

–We already had a training department, which is still in force, but we wanted to offer this new service in a differentiated way and aimed at a different target audience. In an environment as changing and uncertain as the current one, continuous training must last throughout the professional life of workers, for their personal growth and that of their company.

–What was the impact of COVID on this department?

–In March 2020, when we already had the calendar of planned training actions, we had to adapt quickly and move to online training, in a synchronous format, with free seminars and talks of all kinds.

Thanks to the agreements with the executive training area of ​​ESADE, ESIC and the Instituto de Empresa (IE Business School), we managed to maintain a wide training catalog during the difficult times we experienced in 2020 and 2021. Furthermore, in logistics and operations we collaborate with the Logistics Development Association, with which, from the beginning, we pivoted the planned face-to-face courses to live online. In addition, since then we offer a wide range of online courses, which can be taken depending on the worker’s available schedule, allowing greater flexibility.

Also the Master in International Trade Management and Management, which we organized jointly with ENAE and in person, moved to online format and later to hybrid, where students decide whether to go to the classroom or follow it live online.

–What areas does the Chamber’s Executive Training cover?

–Specifically six areas: commercial management, logistics and operations, management skills, international trade, finance and digital transformation.

Regarding commercial management, thanks to our relationship with the Instituto de Empresa, which teaches its senior management program in our facilities, since 2020 we have offered short-term executive programs. The new October edition of the Executive Commercial Management Program provides greater added value to the group of a maximum of 12 professionals who will receive part of the face-to-face training in our facilities and, in addition, will join a group located in Madrid and other parts of Spain , expanding the networking and global vision of the participants. This program is a national commitment to executive training in Murcia, since it is not being carried out in any other autonomous community in this format.

Together with the Association for the Development of Logistics (ADL), we offer masters, specialist programs, face-to-face courses in Murcia, live online and a wide range of completely online offers, related to all the activities that are part of the supply chain – -purchasing and supply, warehouses, manufacturing, transportation, distribution, etc.–.

Another training area is management skills, which both executives and middle managers must work on. In this sense, we offer everything from negotiation workshops to broader courses. Regarding finance, professionals can be trained with a corporate orientation or in finance in international markets.

In international trade, and given that our Foreign Trade department offers shorter courses of between six and eight hours, in the area of ​​Executive Training we have the Master in International Trade Direction and Management, organized jointly with ENAE and divided into four modules : Specialist in International Trade, Competitive Intelligence, International Digital Marketing International Finance

In the area of ​​digital transformation, since April 2021 we have had an Accelera Pyme Office through which more than 60 free seminars related to the digitalization of companies have been given. Regarding this matter, we organize both executive programs in agreement with different entities, such as the international digital marketing program and courses on advertising on different social networks, inbound marketing and SEO.

–What is the planning within this department in the medium and long term?

–From this department and in response to the needs of our target audience and national trends, we are constantly evolving and growing, so that professionals in the Region can acquire new knowledge without having to travel abroad.

Likewise, at the Chamber we also offer free training to specific groups: merchants, women entrepreneurs; under 30 years of age, enrolled in Youth Guarantee; over 45 years of age, to help them re-enter the labor market; and entrepreneurs.