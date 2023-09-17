Contrary feelings. If Mercedes can boast a car in the front row with which it can challenge Ferrari for the stage victory, the other W14 is only in the third row, with a heavy deficit of over four tenths from its teammate.

An important gap, which Lewis Hamilton attributed in particular to the difficulties the car presents in finding the ideal setup, an aspect already mentioned on other occasions during this season, so much so that it even led George Russell himself astray for part of the world.

Explaining that an overnight setup change, Hamilton said changes made between Friday and Saturday didn’t work on his car, while a setup difference gave Russell the opportunity to hit another front row spot.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“Everything started very well for us yesterday, but the changes on my car last night didn’t work for qualifying. But I’m very happy for George, I think he did a great job. He was in tune with the car all weekend,” explained the seven-time world champion, underlining how much his teammate felt at ease with the car right from the start of the weekend, even though there was the unknown to be able to properly exploit the soft on the single lap.

Since it is not the first time that the route chosen during the weekend does not bring the desired benefits for Hamilton, when asked why it was so difficult to identify the correct setup, the Englishman replied: “It’s the most difficult car I’ve ever had.” guided”.

Hamilton believes that Russell has “an excellent chance of winning” the Grand Prix, while for him the race will be more uphill, also having to compete with Lando Norris who has given good indications over the long distance, rather than on the flying lap: “ For me it’s just about… yes. Let’s see what I can do. If I can come back, then it will be fantastic,” Lewis explained.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, sparks Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“The car was good yesterday [venerdì] in long runs, but I changed the setup during the night and now I’m not sure how the car will behave in the race.”

Earlier in the weekend, Hamilton criticized the decision of four teams to block the introduction of an additional DRS zone on the straight that replaced the slow section in the third sector, as “the teams should be in favor of the show in the race, not against”. When asked if there will be opportunities to complete an overtake even without the aid of the moving wing, Hamilton suggested that the changes to the layout could work in favor: “I think so, just because the track and the surface are better . I don’t know if the difference will be huge, but I hope it will be positive.”