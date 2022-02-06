America is experiencing low hours in the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. The group led by Santiago Solari has started the championship in a terrible way and is in the last places of the general classification. In the match corresponding to day 4, Atlético de San Luis defeated the azulcrema team by a score of 2-3 at the Azteca Stadium.
The duel against the Potosí team evidenced the bad football and emotional moment that the Coapa team is experiencing. Until minute 90, the Eagles fell by a score of 0-3 against a team that had not scored a goal in the championship. Miguel Layún, one of the most experienced members of the squad, lost his head and was sent off in the 85th minute of the match after a reckless tackle on Facundo Waller.
The former Sevilla, Villarreal and Porto player raised controversy after seeing the red card. On his way out of the field of play, Layún exclaimed: “they are very bad… the referees are very bad”. After his unsportsmanlike conduct, the veteran Eagles footballer apologized for his attitude on social networks. Through his publication, the winger apologized to the fans and also to the referees.
“Sorry to all of you for yesterday’s reaction, it’s not the example I want to show my children or anyone else,” Layún said in a first message. In his second publication, the former player of the Mexican team added: “I also apologize to the referees for my words, since I respect their work a lot.”
The Disciplinary Commission could take these elements into account to give the America player a more severe sanction.
