The Colombia selection is already in the semi-finals of the America’s Cup in the United States 2024, after the 5-0 thrashing of Panamaa match in which he confirmed his title favoritism.

After the victory over the Panamanians, Colombia is already looking to Uruguay, who is his next opponent in Wednesday’s semi-final in Charlotte, North Carolinaat 8 pm.

Overwhelming

John Cordoba, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz, Richard Rios and Miguel Borja were the authors of the goals for a victory that excites.

People were left with an image after the penalty for 5-0. With the score already in their favour, the idea was that whoever was going to take the penalty would do so to confirm the rout.

Juan Fernando Quintero He was the first to raise his hand to collect, but finally he gave Borja the option, who scored the goal.

What did Borja say to Quintero before the charge? The striker River Plate He confessed what he talked about with his partner.

“I told him he was my little brother. As soon as I said that, I touched his heart, his fiber, and he let me,” Borja said in the mixed zone.

