Carlota Melendi, Melendi’s eldest daughter has been the victim of an aggression, although, yes, involuntarily. In her social networks, the 19 -year -old has shared on Wednesday how the details of the incident she suffered in a disco, just one day after publishing a Tiktok video in which she was seen with a nose dressing.

“The important thing is attitude”, He joked the influencer While danced to the rhythm of the song I ask God of Juanes. However, despite the optimism of their video, many followers soon express their concern for their state of health. And, according to herself she advanced, her recovery could extend two months.

Therefore, and before the stir caused on social networks, Miriam Martínez de la Vega’s daughter has reappeared in her Tiktok profile, where she has more than 66,000 followers, to clarify what happened. “We were in the reserved of a marine disco and I when, from one second to another, some boys began to stick “, The model recounts, still incredulous, at the beginning of her brief Story Time.

It was then that, in the middle of the Trifulca, one of the young people ended up hitting her on the face. “It must be that to defend itself or what do I know, He threw a drink and gave me all the face And so I have stayed, “says Carlota, who, apparently, must wait” between two and three months “to heal the wound in the lower part of the nose.

“I have concluded that many times We do not realize the luck we have “, The young woman reflects, highlighting the irony of the situation. “I have always complained about my nose and fair, they have given me on my nose. So I have already told everyone that I will never complain about my nose in life, ” He adds, pointing out how this episode, although anecdotal, can be extrapolated to other more serious scenarios.

And, as she explains, “From one moment to another it changes your life.” “Let’s see, that mine is nonsense because I am going to heal and I’m fine. It doesn’t hurt, it’s a little injury. I’m not going to make this drama, but it can happen to you with a lot of things,” he concludes.