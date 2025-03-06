The chief prosecutor of the Anti -Corruption Prosecutor, Alejandro Luzón, has indicated in a letter that considers that the floor of the Plaza España in Madrid that the ‘Koldo plot’ paid Jessica Rodríguez, ex -partner of the former transport minister José Luis Ábalos, is one of the indications of bribery accumulating by the former socialist leader in the case in which he is investigated in the Supreme Court.

In a letter, to which he has had access Europa Pressthe chief prosecutor points out that, in addition to the floor in question, the villa in the Andalusian town of the Alcaidesa, and the metallic deliveries of the alleged consecutive of the plot, Víctor de Aldama, to the ministerial ex -asterial Koldo García: “It is enough to point out, as regards only to bribery crime, That the enjoyment by the couple of the then minister of a house paid by the surroundings of Víctor de Aldama, the rental with the purchase option of a villa previously acquired for this purpose at the request of the aforementioned Victor of Aldam Ábalos Meco constitute powerful indications of deliveries or favors that integrate this criminal type, “he says.

Therefore, since it is “crimes of undisputed gravity that require activating, at least”, the precautionary measures imposed by Judge Leopoldo Puente against Ábalos (withdrawal of the passport, prohibition of leaving Spain and appearing every 15 days before the Supreme Court or before the Dean Court of Valencia, locality in which it resides.).

Anticorruption sees them necessary so that Ábalos “cannot subtract the action of justice” and appear in the cause “when it is called.” In his opinion, they are “fully proportioned measures, only slight and indispensablely limit the exercise of their outpatient freedom.” He also points out that given his collaborative attitude and “his condition as a deputy”, “more restrictive” measures are not requested, such as prison admission.