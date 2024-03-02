The Argentine classic is left behind. River Plate and Boca Juniors They tied 1-1 in the Argentine soccer superclassic at the stadium Monumental before about 85,000 spectators, for the seventh date of the 2024 League Cup. Pablo Solari (48) put River in front and Alan Medina He equalized after seventy minutes for the 'xeneizes'.

The Colombian Miguel Borja, who arrived in cotton due to a muscle ailment, entered at 65 and scored a header that demanded Romero, and in the same action the Boca goalkeeper stretched to scratch a shot from Sant'Anna who was looking for the left corner.



Sense moment

Borja is still a figure, at least the fans follow him and love him, although he has had some problems. The forward has scored his goals and has been important in some of his team's games.

Miguel Borja celebrates with River.

It is no secret that football fans in Argentina He passes by and sees his players as his true idols and Borja has felt that special affection that the fans have shown him.

The footballer was going out in search of the team bus, when suddenly he was approached by some children, who asked him to sign his autograph on one of the figures in an album.

Borja did not hesitate to beg and without shame he took the pen, signed the card and hugged the child, who burst into tears. Then, two other excited children asked for more signatures.