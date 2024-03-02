In a match that features two diametrically opposed teams in this campaign, well Pachuca reaches among the top positions, even as a leader, and FC Juarez It is currently the last overall place.

Los Tuzos are the third team of the campaign with the most points, a total of 19, the result of 6 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses. While FC Juarez They have not won in the campaign and have 2 points after two draws and 6 losses, a fact that already cost the border team a coach.

This duel promises to be very striking, as those from the border seek to be reborn in Clausura 2024 and although it looks complicated, a favorable result could give them the emotional boost to seek recovery in the campaign. Pachuca could even be the main leader of the tournament.

Juárez and Pachuca face each other on Matchday 10 of CL24 | Photo: Jam Media

Where to watch Pachuca vs FC Juárez live?

The actions of this match are scheduled for this Saturday March 2 from the Hidalgo Stadium field at midnight 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the signal Fox Sports and VIX.

Day: March 2

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Where to watch: Fox Sports and VIX

This will be the ninth time they face each other in the Liga MX. The record is in favor of Pachuca with 3 wins to 2 for the Braves and draws. The last time they met, the Tuzos took the 3 points in the Apertura 2023.