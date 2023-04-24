Miguel Borja returned to goal in riverplate. He was key in the win over Independent2-0, match of date 13 of the Argentine Professional League.

The Colombian forward was shaken, since he did not score in the League, but he did not celebrate as usual, with the hummingbird, but instead had an outlet with a shout in which a pressure was released.

(They reveal Piqué’s attack of jealousy for Shakira’s alleged “infidelity”)

(Egan Bernal: the new photos with his girlfriend that made the networks explode)

Borja has played 11 games, five of them as a starter, and on Sunday he came on as a substitute for the sixth time.

He knew how to take advantage to seal the victory, which has River Plate leading with 33 points, six behind second, which is San Lorenzo with 27 units.

The problem

The spirits on the playing field between players from both teams heated up for several moments.

Borja starred in one of those hot moments with Christian Baezthe defender of Independiente.

Once the game was over, the defender looked for Borja and rebuked him, to which the striker replied: “Nobody knows you.”

They tried to form a fight before entering the dressing rooms. Players from both sides entered to separate Borja and Báez, who almost came to blows.

Fight?

It would have ended there, but it didn’t. There was pushing, insults between the players.



Martin Demichelis he got in and had to hold his temper. The incident did not pass over.

(Dani Alves: photo of the private ‘suite’ in the nightclub, key evidence in his case)

(Colombian soccer, with key meetings due to violence from the barras bravas)