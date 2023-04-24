Genoa – Open and closed in a few hours. The presale for tickets for the match scheduled for Monday 1 May between Sudtirol and Genoa has already ended. 600 tickets were made available for the guests, which sold out within a very short time. The Druso was too small to accommodate the red-blue wave that also half filled the Tombolato in Cittadella. The capacity of the stadium where the team coached by Bisoli plays is just 3,000 seats.

A little while ago, Sudtirol communicated that “sold out has been reached absolute” of the plant and that “all the tickets available to the away sector” have been sold”.