



Xavi García Pimienta spoke this Friday at noon to analyze everything that surrounds the Sevilla news, with that Girona-Sevilla that will be played this Saturday starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Montilivi stadium, and in whose duel the Sevillistas’ objective will be set. win the first match of the year 2025 in a new home trip, and in which all the news in recent days has been about the participation of youth squad Kike Salas for an alleged crime of fraud reason for some cards shown in the final matches of last year through which two people around them ended up profiting from it.

Asked about the situation of the aforementioned youth player, who is part of the list of those called up against the Catalan team, thus endorsing the position of the presumption of innocence that Sevilla displays, García Pimienta pointed out that Kike Salas “has done a very good weekhe is calm and training well. “He is at the disposal of the team,” was what the Sevilla coach specifically stated after the last training session held before moving to the city of Girona, also making a point in which his physical preparation has not been diminished despite all the media noise generated by said chaos.

«The other day the head of security came…»

García Pimienta, in turn, expanded by commenting on how he experienced first-hand how Kike Salas was required to collaborate with the National Police in the statement that was taken last Tuesday: «The other day the head of security came, he told us that Kike had We had to leave and then we heard the news. I have spoken with him, he is calm and has shown me that he is available. That’s it,” said García Pimienta, thus demonstrating at a public level the support and normality that has been given to the case in which two people from the footballer’s entourage are under suspicion.