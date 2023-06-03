Saturday, June 3, 2023, 07:37



Primary Education teacher Miguel Ángel Peña, 38, was proclaimed this Friday president of Paso Azul for the next four years.

He prevailed over the other candidate, Miguel Comas, by 606 votes to 368 in the elections for the Brotherhood of Farmers, in which a thousand mayordomos had the right to vote. The participation of the blues was very high, it exceeded 90%.

Peña will replace the businessman José María Miñarro, who has been president for the last eight years, the maximum that the statutes allow.

Peña called his project “The Blue Triumph” in reference to one of the most emblematic groups of the Brotherhood of Farmers, the Triunfo del Cristianismo, whose enrichment is among its main objectives.

It is also proposed to renew the canopy of the Virgen de los Dolores, improve the procession of the Coronation of Thorns and the Reclining Christ, embroider a new flag, renew the Roman infantry and complete the Roman cavalry.

It will also create an artistic commission to guarantee the highest quality and historical and aesthetic justification of each embroidery and recover the staging commission that will review each of the elements of the procession to achieve the maximum adaptation of the characters.