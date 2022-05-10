Miguel Ángel López abandons the Giro d’Italia after falling

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The cyclist, who was a Colombian letter, is no longer in competition.
May 10, 2022, 06:34 AM
Attention, the Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel López He had to abandon the Giro d’Italia, after a fall suffered this Tuesday in the fourth stage.
The rider was involved in a crash with other riders, such as Simon Yates, shortly after the start of the stage, in which he was seriously affected. Although he tried to continue, he finally had to withdraw.
According to the first reports since the Giro, López has suffered a hip injury in recent days, as confirmed by the Astana team.
