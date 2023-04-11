The secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, will meet this Tuesday in the Panamanian capital with the foreign ministers of Panama and Colombia to discuss the serious migratory crisis that the region is experiencing, an official source reported to EFE on Monday. .

(Read: The cases in which you can request an emergency appointment for your visa to the US)

Mayorkas will address the issue of the growing migratory flow from Latin America to the United States in a meeting that will culminate in a joint statement by the senior US official and the foreign ministers of Panama and Colombia, Janaina Tewaney Mencomo and Álvaro Leyva, respectively.

No specific details about this meeting have been advanced so far, in which it will be dealt with for sure the increasing migratory flow through the dangerous jungle of the Darienwhich acts as a natural border between Colombia and Panama, on its way to North America.

In the first three months of 2023 alone, some 87,390 irregular migrants crossed the jungle, seven times more than in the first quarter of 2022 See also South Korea declares official mourning after the death of at least 153 people in Seoul by a stampede

Panama is the entrance to Central America from the south of the American continent and serves as a passage for thousands of irregular migrants from countries around the world who travel by land to the United States.

(Attention: This is how the United States would be ‘hacking’ Russia and other countries in the world)

With the growing trend of this migratory flow, it is estimated that this year some 400,000 people will cross the Darién jungle, almost double the more than 248,000 migrants who did so in 2022.

In the first three months of 2023 alone, some 87,390 irregular migrants crossed the jungle, seven times more than in the first quarter of 2022, according to a report by the National Migration Service (SNM).

On April 20, Panama and the US had already signed an agreement to improve the management of irregular migration, which is part of the efforts of the White House to outline with its “key partners a new joint road map in response to the historic flows of migrants and refugees in the region”, it was said on that occasion.

(Also: Cartagena: what is behind the crime against the niece of the Alianza Petrolera technician?)

This agreement, called the Letter of Understanding on Migration Management and Migrant Protection, was signed by the Panamanian Minister of Public Security, Juan Pino, and the business manager of the US Embassy, ​​Stewart Tuttle, within the framework of a regional ministerial meeting on migration and security.

Representatives of some 20 countries on the continent participated in that regional ministerial meeting, including the US Secretaries of State and Homeland Security, Antony Blinken and Alejandro Mayorkas, respectively.

(Read: The ‘fathers’ of the controversial article that advances the techno-mechanical review)

Likewise, in February 2023, representatives of the United States, Colombia, and Panama met in the Colombian town of Apartadó. Among the “concrete” actions and commitments reached in that meeting were “to initiate dialogues between the immigration authorities of Panama and Colombia; dialogue with the countries of origin of the migrants and strengthen the exchange of judicial information and intelligence work”.

EFE

STAY ON TIME

Health reform: what points separate ‘the U’ and conservatives from the project?

Union petitions to Ecopetrol cost $41 billion? This answers the USAGE

The scandals of sexual abuse that dot the Tibetan Buddhism of the Dalai Lama