The National Police have arrested 11 people in two towns in Granada as members of two plots —different but connected— of alleged fraudsters who brought minors and young boys from Brazil and other countries to Spain with the promise of turning them into professional soccer players in elite teams in no time. A promise that was never kept: a few months after their arrival in Spain, the youngsters who dreamed of being soccer players were forced to return to their countries without having achieved anything; along the way their families had left thousands of euros. The scammers’ initial request was for 5,000 euros, and successive requests of between 1,500 and 1,700 euros per month were later added to it. Each family has paid a total of between 5,000 and 10,000 euros to the plot. The police have identified almost 70 deceived young people, mostly Brazilians, between the ages of 16 and 23, and do not rule out that there may be more.

The promise was very basic: young people with certain skills as soccer players were offered in their country of origin to come and play for Granada clubs in lower, youth and even senior categories. That, said the recruiters, would give the boys visibility before scouts from elite clubs who, finally, would end up signing them. The story was seasoned with the promise of providing them with private health insurance, travel, education in schools, as well as accommodation and maintenance. The icing on the package was the regularization of the young people’s residence in Spain, so that they could extend their stay as long as necessary.

None of the children have achieved any of that because none of the promises were carried out. They have not lived comfortably, but have been crammed into a few houses, according to the police; They have not eaten well, nor have they received an education – they did not attend an educational center for a single day – nor have they regularized their stay in Spain because the plot did not carry out the procedures correctly. They did start them but, according to the police note, “in practically all of the cases the documentation presented was incomplete or after the deadline.”

Among the 11 detainees -plus two others investigated-, in addition to the directors of the two sports schools in Granada, there are those responsible for two educational centers and a lawyer. Teachers, for falsely certifying the enrollment and class attendance of young people, a necessary document to regularize residence. The lawyer, for finding out about the deception and starting the legal procedures knowing that the documentation was not correct or was out of date. All those arrested testified before the judge and are already free with charges, accused of fraud and favoring illegal immigration.

The investigation of these police operations, called Goal and Alevín, It arose at the beginning of this year after the denunciation of one of the deceived young people and his coach. From there, the police discovered two soccer clubs or schools that were engaged in this alleged scam. Both are in towns in the province that the police have not wanted to identify.

The first of these plots – which operated independently but were connected – had about 30 young people crammed into two houses rented by the club. They had been recruited in their home countries by local recruiters or even displaced people from Grenada to contact families with enough purchasing power to pay the cost of turning their children’s dreams into reality. The first figure requested from the family was 5,000 euros. That amount, the scammers explained to their victims, would be used for the initial expenses of accommodation, maintenance, travel, health insurance and enrollment in an educational center. The 30 kids from this first club lived, however, in terrible conditions.

In the second club the situation was similar. The almost 40 aspiring soccer players resided in this case in a house owned by the managers, in an also unfortunate situation and with little food, according to police information.

The months passed and, apart from training, the football career of the youngsters did not advance. They did not even participate in official competitions because the clubs claimed that in order to do so they first needed to regularize their residence. One more lie, because the agents have confirmed that the Andalusian Football Federation only asks for a valid passport to participate in official competitions in the province or in the community. All the young people fulfilled this requirement, since they had entered Spain legally.

After several months of stay, the aspiring soccer players and their families verified that nothing of what was agreed was fulfilled and that the required expenses were increasing every month. Finally, after three months of legal residence as tourists or, in some cases, when they could no longer or did not want to pay more, the young people returned to their country. Some police sources, however, believe that one of them has remained in Spain in an irregular situation.